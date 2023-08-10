Miracles Have Nothing To Do With A Man’s Conduct- Pastor Abel Damina Speaks

Abel Damina is the founder of the Power City International ministry, the Akwa Ibom State capital, in his recent post on facebook shared a message to the public.

The servant of God in his recent post on facebook went on to say that there are no conditions to be met to receive miracles. He also said that miracles have nothing to do with a man’s conduct, and that the requirement to obtain miracles is a desire to want it.

According to the cleric he reported, it state that ‘Miracles have nothing to do with a man’s conduct, and there are no conditions to be met to receive miracles; all that is required to obtain the miraculous is a desire to want it, and when you desire to want it, you shall have it.

Faith for receiving miracles is not the same as faith for salvation. You can receive miracles and not be saved. But the man that is saved is an embodiment of the miraculous.

