Minna Rally: Video captures moment crowd were singing & dancing as they await arrival of Peter Obi

A video captured a moment crowds were singing and dancing at the Labour Party campaign venue in Minna, Niger state as they await the arrival of Peter Obi to the campaign ground.

Today, the Labour Party has carried its campaign train to Minna, Niger state, and the turnout is remarkable and mind-blowing as videos and pictures of the campaign rally that has been released to social media show a mammoth crowd of the Obidient at the campaign venue.

Recall that the last Labour Party rally was in Kaduna state, yesterday, and also the rally was a success as there was a massive turnout judging by videos and pictures that was released on social media platforms.

However, a video that was released and now in circulation captured the crowd at the rally ground, singing and dancing while they await the arrival of Peter Obi from the town hall meeting with women in the state.

However, reactions have trailed the video as Obidient online took to their account to react,

“Felixforreal” wrote ” Please stop lying, this video can’t be real, like how did Obi/Datti do it…I thought Obi was a regional candidate..smile”

“Kennyarmarchy22″ also wrote, ” That guy shouted, heeyi, heeyi, truly Nogeria has show us where.”

UPDATE: From the Labour Party rally venue, Obidients in Niger state are waiting for Peter Obi and Datti#ObiDattiInMinna#ObidattiInNigerpic.twitter.com/A3HIrk87BC — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) January 19, 2023

