Ministers: What Sort Of Knowledge Will Festus Keyamo Be Bringing Into The Aerospace? Sumner Sambo Asks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday released the full list of all the Ministerial appointments, and ever since this announcement was made, some people have since been dropping their reactions on the list.

An Arise Politics Editor, Sumner Sambo has lauded the list released by President Tinubu, describing it as ‘good’, in terms of having people from different parts of the country.

However, he aired his view on some of the appointments, like that of the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, which was given to Festus Keyamo (SAN). Sambo asked what sort of knowledge will Festus Keyamo be bringing into the Aerospace (Ation) Ministry.

In his words, he said:

“Tinubu’s list of Ministerial appointment is a good one but there are some people we just don’t understand the game that is ongoing. Like Festus Keyamo, what sort of knowledge will he be bringing into the aerospace ministry.”

Link To Live Video: https://www.youtube.com/live/p1uG49yAmBI?feature=share

What is your take on Festus Keyamo’s ministerial appointment as Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development?

