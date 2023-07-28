Ministers: What Question Do You Ask Someone If You Don’t Know The Role He’s Going to Cover? —Kila

During an interview with Arise , Professor Anthony Kila, Professor of Strategy and Development, asked: What questions would the Senate ask the shortlisted ministers when they don’t know the role they’re going to cover? He stated that the list should have included their portfolios so that the questions would be directed to them based on those portfolios.

He further stated that if he’s going to ask someone in the ation sector a question, it would be how he wants to tackle the issue of delayed flights and the availability of flights. According to him, “Honestly, given where we are now, I think we might as well save time and let them just take a bow. Go back to their rooms, get their portfolios, and then we start talking to them because, really, what question do you ask somebody about whom you don’t know what role he’s going to cover? You see, this is the missing bead.”

“What do you ask him? Is it the national anthem? Recite the national pledge. Or you ask him something in his mind, or you are going to ask him if he still believes what he said five years ago, but it’s not relevant. The real essence of that screening should be to see our representatives of the people as legislatures, to see if those who are going to take executive roles are going to do things that their own constituency wants. So you can’t ask me if you’re not sure. If I know you’re going to be a minister for ation, I’ll be asking you, What are you going to do about delayed flights, safe airports, safe flights, and the availability of flights? If I know you’re going to be a minister for finance, I’ll be asking you what you’re going to do about inflation, about the scarcity of products, and about the lending rate. What are you going to do about private investment and SMEs?”

Dear esteemed readers, kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (10:09)

Square (

)