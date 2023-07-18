Ministers: Tinubu urged to appoint qualified Nigerians in diaspora

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and its partner organisations in the U.S. have called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint qualified Nigerians in the diaspora into his government.

In a letter signed on behalf of 20 Nigerian organisations, Olayinka Dan-Salami, OAN board chairman, said Nigerians were hopeful that his administration would bring succour to the people.

In the letter to the president, Mr Dan-Salami expressed optimism that Nigerians in the diaspora were willing to contribute their quota to their homeland.

“As you embark on the arduous task to put together the men and women who will assist you to return Nigeria to her glorious days, we are appealing to you to consider the many qualified Nigerians in the diaspora,” stated the letter.

He urged Mr Tinubu to consider appointing qualified Nigerians in the diaspora because of their strategic importance to the nation’s development.

According to Mr Dan-Salami, there are capable and available diaspora personalities that OAN and its partners can refer to critical positions, especially offices that require international collaborations and relationships.

“Nigerians are the brain thrust of many successful large corporations and industries in the United States, United Kingdom and other parts of the world. Many of them are C-level executives in these large establishments that are responsible for managing the critical aspects of the economy of their host countries,“ he said.

Mr Dan-Salami said OAN was ready to assist in identifying complementary talents that could contribute to the Tinubu administration. He also mentioned that as Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s president must lead other African leaders to prove to their citizens and the world that democracy could deliver their age-long yearnings for good governance.

“Again, our group is prepared to work with your administration to realise a more prosperous, secure, and resilient Nigeria. We are willing to assist you, Mr President, to identify those qualified Nigerians in areas such as education, health, law and technology who share your visions and goals for Nigerians and will work diligently to make your dream for a better Nigeria a reality,” the letter noted.

Mr Dan-Salami said the “exceptionally talented“ diasporans could also serve in an advisory capacity in your new administration.

“We are not unaware of the heavy burdens that you have inherited, impoverished citizenry, a fractured nation, a battered economy, a debased currency, an insecure nation, unbridled corruption and unmatched policy somersaults,” the OAN letter stressed. “Despite these obvious challenges, we believe that you possess the uncanny ability to take Nigeria out of her unenviable recent past and put it on a pedestal.”

In addition, Mr Dan-Salami said Nigerians were hopeful that Mr Tinubu’s administration would bring much-needed relief to the poor, women and youth in Nigeria and the diaspora.

