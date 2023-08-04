Ministers: Tinubu nominates Keyamo, Mairiga Mahmud; withdraws Maryam Shetty’s name

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Festus Keyamo for consideration and approval of the Senate, as minister.

Mr Tinubu also withdrew earlier nomination of Maryam Shetty nominee from Kano and replaced her with a new nominee Mairiga Mahmud also from Kano.

Mr Tinubu in the letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Fridays said, “In compliance to the provision of the section 147 sub section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. And sequel to my earlier correspondence dated Aug 2, 2023.”

It stated further, “I resolved to withdraw the nomination of Dr.Maryam Shetty. Furthermore, I am pleased to nominate Dr Mariga Mahmud and Mr Festus Keyamo for consideration, and if been fit, confirm by the Senate as ministers.”

The president added, “While hoping the above request will receive the kind consideration and approval of the senate, please accept Distinguished Senate President and distinguished Senators the assurances of my highest regard.”

Ms Shetty was nominated just two days ago by the president to be screened alongside 18 others. Screening was to commence today.

There are now 48 ministerial nominees.

Mr Tinubu’s nomination of Ms Shetty drew knocks and kudos several quarters, with many in her home state raising questions on social media about her personal life whilst other praised the president for nominating a young as a minister.

She had since been replaced.

Mr Keyamo, a lawyer and activist, is set to return to the Federal Executive Council, after serving as minister of state for Niger Delta and minister of labour and productivity under then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also served as spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation in the 2023 presidential election cycle.