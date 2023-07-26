NEWS

Ministers: Tinubu mulls SAN, ex-governors, technocrats, others

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read

The shape of President Bola Ahamad Tinubu’s cabinet became clearer last night.

 It was gathered that no fewer than four former governors will be nominated. Two of them are from the Northwest, the others from Southsouth and Southwest geo-political zones.

A distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Northcentral leads the President’s list of technocrats under consideration. 

These individuals include prominent bankers, economists, health specialists, and experts in other fields.

Among the President’s men and women are former senators, professional women, and politicians. According to The Nation.

It has been learned that some of the President’s ten special advisers will be named as ministers.

Similarly, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stated yesterday that President Tinubu’s ministerial list would be presented to the Senate tomorrow.

Bamidele (Ekiti Central) stated that the president decided to fiddle with the list in the last 48 hours. 

He spoke during a lecture and book presentation in Abuja to commemorate his 60th birthday, which was delivered by Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the immediate-past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Umaroo1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

4 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

13 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

15 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button