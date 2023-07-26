Ministers: Tinubu mulls SAN, ex-governors, technocrats, others

The shape of President Bola Ahamad Tinubu’s cabinet became clearer last night.

It was gathered that no fewer than four former governors will be nominated. Two of them are from the Northwest, the others from Southsouth and Southwest geo-political zones.

A distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Northcentral leads the President’s list of technocrats under consideration.

These individuals include prominent bankers, economists, health specialists, and experts in other fields.

Among the President’s men and women are former senators, professional women, and politicians. According to The Nation.

It has been learned that some of the President’s ten special advisers will be named as ministers.

Similarly, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele stated yesterday that President Tinubu’s ministerial list would be presented to the Senate tomorrow.

Bamidele (Ekiti Central) stated that the president decided to fiddle with the list in the last 48 hours.

He spoke during a lecture and book presentation in Abuja to commemorate his 60th birthday, which was delivered by Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the immediate-past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

