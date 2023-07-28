Ministers: The List Is More Of An Attempt To Please Or Appease Certain Political Clusters—Sani

During an interview with Arise , Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator of Kaduna Central, stated that the ministerial list submitted to the Senate is more of an attempt to please or appease certain political clusters. He added that the list was meant to favour those who worked for President Tinubu to get into office rather than their capacity or ability to deliver in the public service.

He further stated that he was disappointed with the list because it did not justify the time it took to be released. He added that he was not expecting to see names like Nasir El-Rufai on the list because of what he represented in Kaduna State.

According to him, “From the list we have seen and from the moment it has taken the government to come out with the list, it appears to be a sort of dilemma for the fact that he had the plans of having competent men in office, and at the same time, he was compelled to look at the fact that they were people who supported him to be in office. In all honesty, I don’t know all those who were mentioned, but from my own assessment, it’s that the list is more of an attempt to please or appease certain political clusters or to favour people for simply having worked for him in office rather than their own capacity and competence.”

Video Credit: Arise (0:50)

Squareblogg (

)