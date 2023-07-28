Ministers: It’s A Tragedy That El-Rufai Will Given An Opportunity To Serve This Country Again—Sani

During an interview with Arise , Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator of Kaduna Central, expressed displeasure towards the nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, pointing out that it’s a tragedy that such a man is given an opportunity again to serve this country. He added that the ministerial list was just made to favour and appease some people, especially former governors of their state.

He stated that he can vouch for some of the nominees on the list, such as Professor Pate, pointing out that he is a very experienced man in terms of health. He, however, stated that the list did not meet his expectations because it contained people who worked for the president.

According to him, “From the list we have seen and from the moment it has taken the government to come out with the list, it appears to be a sort of dilemma for the fact that he had the plans of having competent men in office, and at the same time, he was compelled to look at the fact that they were people who supported him to be in office. In all honesty, I don’t know all those who were mentioned, but from my own assessment, it’s clear that the list is more of an attempt to please or appease certain political clusters or to favour people who have simply worked for him in office than their own capacity and competence. I can vouch for some of them. For example, the nominee from Bauchi State, Prof. Pate, was a man who is capable and has proven himself over the years to have excelled in the area of health, but with the nominations we have seen, the ones that represented Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, it’s a tragedy that such a man is given an opportunity again to serve this country with all that he has done and all that he has said in office. “

Video Credit: Arise (1:50)

