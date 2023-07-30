NEWS

Ministers: I Salute The Fact That President Tinubu Was Able to Keep to Some Of His Promises—Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , Daniel Bwala, a PDP spokesperson, stated that he saluted the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to keep to some of his promises by including youths and women in his cabinet. Daniel Bwala stated that the youth will hasten productivity while running the affairs of the state.

He commended the president for keeping his promise of inclusion while campaigning to be president. He, however, stated that there shouldn’t have been any need to wait until this moment because some of the politicians are people who are known. He added that it is repugnant to justice and equity for someone who has been a minister and a governor before to go back to become a minister.

According to him, “First of all, I have to salute, although it is surprising that from the opposition, you could hear that. I have to salute the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to keep some of his promises for the youth and for women. Thanks to his son, Seyi played a very big role in ensuring that there’s youth inclusion to a large extent in the cabinet, and you would see more of that at the board level. For the women, thanks again to his wife, her excellency, Oluremi Tinubu; she also played her role, and he kept to his words because another thing is somebody can fight for it, and then you decide still not to consider that.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (5:02)

Square (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigerian Resident Doctors Reject 25% Salary By FG, Continue Strike

43 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Africa Has Come Of Age, We Reject Coup – ECOWAS’ Tinubu; Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

11 mins ago

What You Can Do If Your Child Always Urinates On The Bed While Sleeping

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Avoid choosing Muslim party secretary, group tells Tinubu; Police kill kidnapper, Rescue Victim

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button