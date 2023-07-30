Ministers: I Salute The Fact That President Tinubu Was Able to Keep to Some Of His Promises—Bwala

During an interview with Arise , Daniel Bwala, a PDP spokesperson, stated that he saluted the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to keep to some of his promises by including youths and women in his cabinet. Daniel Bwala stated that the youth will hasten productivity while running the affairs of the state.

He commended the president for keeping his promise of inclusion while campaigning to be president. He, however, stated that there shouldn’t have been any need to wait until this moment because some of the politicians are people who are known. He added that it is repugnant to justice and equity for someone who has been a minister and a governor before to go back to become a minister.

According to him, “First of all, I have to salute, although it is surprising that from the opposition, you could hear that. I have to salute the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to keep some of his promises for the youth and for women. Thanks to his son, Seyi played a very big role in ensuring that there’s youth inclusion to a large extent in the cabinet, and you would see more of that at the board level. For the women, thanks again to his wife, her excellency, Oluremi Tinubu; she also played her role, and he kept to his words because another thing is somebody can fight for it, and then you decide still not to consider that.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (5:02)

Square (

)