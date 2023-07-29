MINISTERIAL SLOT: PDP’s Final Decision On Wike Will Be Taken On Monday– Acting Chairman, Umar Damagum

According to The Nation, there is an ongoing discussion within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding Nyesom Wike’s status after President Bola Tinubu appointed him as a minister. Wike has been at odds with the party since it ran in the last election with its then-National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, both from the North.

Ambassador Umar Damagum confirmed that talks are underway to address the Wike problem. The PDP Governors Forum has already addressed the issue, and the National Working Committee (NWC) will convene on Monday to finalize a firm stance.

Damagum stated that despite claims that the PDP has been inactive since the election, the leadership has been engaging with various party organs to address the party’s challenges. He emphasized that the PDP is actively communicating with state chairmen, the PDP Governors Forum, former National Chairmen, a small group of PDP elders, and next week they plan to meet with the leaders of the PDP Youth Organ.

Regarding the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Damagum clarified that the NEC has not convened in the last ten months due to unresolved issues that must be addressed before calling for a meeting. According to the PDP’s law, the NEC is required to meet every three months, and the National Chairman has the authority to call these meetings. However, Damagum stated that he cannot unilaterally decide on the NEC meeting, as other important figures within the party also have a say in its organization, including those mentioned earlier

source: nation newspaper

Onyesblog (

)