Ministerial Slot: PDP Final Decision On Wike We’ll Be Taken on Monday– Acting Chairman, Umar Damagum

According to The Nation, After Nyesom Wike was appointed a minister by President Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leadership is expected to make a final decision on him. Since the PDP decided to run in the most recent elections with its then-National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, both from the North, Wike has been at detions with the party.

He explained that on Wike issue, discussions are already under way, according to the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, who spoke with The Nation on the phone yesterday. The PDP Governors Forum has already been consulted on the issue, and the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet on Monday to decide on a strong stance.

Damagum contrary claims that the PDP has been inactive since the election results, the chairman said that the leadership has been consulting with the various party organs to find solutions to the countless problems that the party is currently facing. “There is no lull in the PDP, as you claim, simply because you haven’t seen us take to the streets”.

“We are consulting with state chairmen, the PDP Governors Forum, former National Chairmen, and a select group of PDP elders.””We’ll also be meeting with the PDP Youth organ’s leadership next week.” So, contrary to popular belief, we have not been inactive.” Damagum stated that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has not been held in the last ten months since there are still issues that need to be handled before the NEC meeting can take place.

The PDP constitution requires that the NEC meet every quarter (three months) and gives the National Chairman the authority to call the meeting. On September 8, 2022, the NEC had its final meeting. However, Damagum stated that he cannot make the choice to convene the NEC meeting on his own. “Because I am the chairman, I am not the Alpha and Omega of the PDP,” he remarked. Other organs of the party have stakeholders who are important to any decision to assemble the NEC. The organs I mentioned previously are among them.

