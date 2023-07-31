Ministerial screening: ‘ Why Wike was not interrogated ‘- Senate President, Akpabio reveals

Chief Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President of Nigeria has revealed that Former Governor of Rivers, Mr. Nyesom Wike was not asked intense questions during the ministerial screening exercise because he had once served as a Minister.

It would be recalled that Wike who is member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the ministerial nominee list submitted by Tinubu to the Senate. Meanwhile, WIke had served as the Minister of education during the regime of Former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Based on reports from PUNCH NEWS, he made this known during the screening process which was held at Abuja of recent while stating that Wike already had experience of the position as he had served

He stated: ‘ Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by Former President, Goodluck Jonathan. Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions ‘.

