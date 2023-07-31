Ministerial Screening: Why We Didn’t Grill Wike — Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained why former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was not thoroughly quizzed when he appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee.

Daily trust report that, Wike was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Akpabio said Wike was not thoroughly grilled because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister.

He said that Wike had come before the Senate for consideration when former President Goodluck Jonathan nominated him to be a minister.

There is no point in questioning him since he has been nominated once more for a ministerial position, Akpabio remarked.

According to Daily Trust, Wike was Jonathan’s Minister of State for Education.

Wike is the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday.

