Ministerial Screening: Some Senators Move To Step Down Keyamo’s Screening

Festus Kayamo (SAN), a former minister of labour and productivity, was being screened in the Senate on Monday when things got heated. Abia Central senator Darlington Nwokocha made a motion to halt the screening, and Abia South senator Enyinnaya Abariba seconded it.

As the drama proceeded, the parliamentarians split into two groups, one requesting that the former minister’s screening be suspended and the other insisting that it continue.

According to independent news, Nwokocha asserts that the former minister must resolve any matters that are connected to accusations of corruption in which he was implicated.

Nwokocha said that because they owed the Nigerian people an explanation, they should take advantage of the fact that he was being screened and ask Keyamo to address all outstanding questions before the screening could continue.

When questioned how he arrived at the amount, Nkwocha, a junior minister in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, replied that it wasn’t from the moon. That is not how our people should be answered, which is why we are here. We won’t stand for a circumstance in which we may be accused of not giving some persons a fair hearing. Nothing should be placed under the table. Before his screening begins, let him explain to Nigerians what happened to the N52 billion. Although we won’t screen him, let’s first resolve any outstanding issues.

According to independent news, Opeyemi Bamidele, the majority leader in the Senate, moved that the members convene behind closed doors in order to settle matters of national importance in order to defuse the tense situation.

Before the drama began, Keyamo was in good spirits when he told the senators that he did not anticipate being nominated by President Bola Tinubu because he had already packed his bags for a trip when he learned he had made the list.

In addition, Keyami mentioned how he utilised the legislation as a tool to combat injustice and to make sure that the service chiefs were confirmed by the senate after their nominations.

He emphasised that it was his effort that made it possible for the service chiefs to now enter the revered chamber for confirmation, saying that he had to fight the federal government and ultimately prevailed.

The SAN, who was full of praise for the President, claimed that he collaborated with Tinubu and a few other people to secure the establishment of democracy and the removal of the military.

