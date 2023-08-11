Ministerial Screening: Reactions Trail The 3 Allegations Levelled Against El-Rufai By The Senate

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the three allegations levelled against former Kaduna gov, Nasir Elrufai by the Senate has been revealed

It is no longer news that the 10th National Assembly refused to confirm the former governor of Kaduna state after he was screened

It would be recalled that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Nasir Elrufai as one of his nominees on the first ministerial list that he forwarded to the house of Assembly

On the first list, there were 28 names of which the former governor of Kaduna was among

However, after the Nominees proceeded to the house for their screening exercise, the former governor of kaduna state wasn’t confirmed after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio stated that the reason why he wasn’t confirmed was due to some security reports

However, the allegations has now been revealed. They are as follows, unguarded statements, Human Rights abuses and financial misconduct

