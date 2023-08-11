NEWS

Ministerial Screening: Reactions Trail The 3 Allegations Levelled Against El-Rufai By The Senate

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the three allegations levelled against former Kaduna gov, Nasir Elrufai by the Senate has been revealed

It is no longer news that the 10th National Assembly refused to confirm the former governor of Kaduna state after he was screened

It would be recalled that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Nasir Elrufai as one of his nominees on the first ministerial list that he forwarded to the house of Assembly

On the first list, there were 28 names of which the former governor of Kaduna was among

However, after the Nominees proceeded to the house for their screening exercise, the former governor of kaduna state wasn’t confirmed after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio stated that the reason why he wasn’t confirmed was due to some security reports

However, the allegations has now been revealed. They are as follows, unguarded statements, Human Rights abuses and financial misconduct

Kindly read some comments form social media users below

SOURCE: PREMIUM TIMES

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fans react after spotting Alex Telles on his knee while Ronaldo was doing his Siuuu Celebration.

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Niger: Many African presidents will be assassinated, third world war will begin – Primate Ayodele, Illegal Checkpoint; IGP Squad Arrests Police, Immigration Officers

13 mins ago

Two Football Players Who Retired and Coached the Same Club

15 mins ago

What you should do regularly to promote healthy eyes as you age

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button