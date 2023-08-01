NEWS

Ministerial Screening: Reactions Trail How Betta Edu Dressed To The National Assembly

Several comments have trailed how the National women leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Betta Edu dressed to the National Assembly ahead of the ministerial screening

It is no longer news that the ministerial screening went down at the National Assembly on Monday

It would be recalled that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a few days ago, had sent the names of those that he nominated for ministerial positions to the National Assembly

The list that the president sent to the national assembly had twenty eight, 28 names of which Betta Edu is one of them. Others on the list are former governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, Elrufai, Dave Umahi and many other people

The nominees arrived at the national assembly for their screening and reactions have trailed the outfit of the APC National women leader. She was elegantly dressed and people have taken to the comment section to react

Below are some of the comments from social media users

