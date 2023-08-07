Ministerial Screening: Keyamo Scales Senate’s Hurdle After Apology

A former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has apologised to the Senate for disrespecting the National Assembly over the implementation of the 774,000 special public works implemented in the last administration.

Daily trust report that, The Senate had witnessed a rowdy session after the Senate Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha, raised issues against Keyamo, a ministerial nominee from Delta State, when he appeared for screening.

When Keyamo was called upon to explain the execution of the special works, Nwokocha accused him of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and claiming that the previous Assembly was corrupt.

Daily trust report that, The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under the direction of the minister of state for labour and employment, was given N52 billion to fund the scheme.

The plan aimed to hire 1,000 unskilled youngsters for three months in each of the 774 LGAs.

The recipients were expected to perform public service tasks in exchange for a N20,000 monthly stipend for three months.

Nwokocha called the Senate’s attention to the fact that Keyamo disregarded them when he was asked to explain how the scheme was being implemented.

In order to stop the Senate from watching Keyamo, he made a motion.

Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-South) seconded his motion.

Akpabio then put the motion to a voice vote, but the lawmakers couldn’t agree on anything.

He supported the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele’s motion for the red chamber to convene in closed session to address the matter.

After the Senate’s private session ended, Keyamo said: “I apologise, and the apology is without reservation.”

He claimed that “beneficiaries of the special public works and their details, including their account number and BVNs are with the NDE.”

Daily trust report that, The SDP Nasarawa senator Godiya Akwashiki asked his colleagues to accept Keyamo’s apology.

As a result, Senator Ali Ndume submitted a resolution asking the Senate to accept his apology and grant him permission to leave the chamber.

Deputy Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers) seconded Ndume’s motion.

Therefore, Akpabio instructed the nominee to bow and go.

