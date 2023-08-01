Ministerial screening: I have strong petition against you – Sen Karimi tackles El-Rufai

Senator Karimi Sunday of Kogi West Senatorial District on Tuesday received the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, at a ministerial screening.

The Senate last Thursday began the second day of the screening process for ministers nominated by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

Lawmakers questioned El-Rufai in the upper chamber on issues related to power and energy.

On the other hand, Senator Karimi Sunday, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, filed a petition against the former FCT minister when he was asked to speak.

In his words, “Your performance in all the offices you have held in this country has been remarkable: in the BPE, your record exists, in the FCT as a minister, your record exists, and as governor of Kaduna State twice;

“You have done a good job, but I have a very strong appeal against you in terms of the security, unity, and cohesion of the Nigerian nation and I think that appeal should be taken into consideration in this selection process.”

Karimi handed over the petition to the Chairman of the Ministerial Selection Committee and Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The Senate President presided over the session and declined to comment on the petition. Governor El-Rufai was told to “bow and leave”.

Source: Vanguard

