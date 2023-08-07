Ministerial screening: I had given up hope of becoming minister — Festus Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), recently hailed President Bola Tinubu for nominating him.

He said that he had lost hope of becoming a minister after the first batch of the ministerial nominees was submitted.

The news was shared by Vanguard on Monday, August 7, 2023.

He revealed this during his screening at the Senate, presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Festus Keyamo, he had packed his luggage to go on a trip with his family before he received the news of his appointment.

He noted that he has spent 30 years practicing law and said his name was in the nomination list by the grace of God.

He also expressed gratitude to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

In his words: “My being here is by the grace of God and by the special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu. I had lost hope of becoming a minister.”

He added, “I had already packed my bags for vacation with my family before I heard about my nomination as a minister. So I am happy to be here today.”

