NEWS

Ministerial Screening: How Tinubu Saved Festus Keyamo From Senate’s Axe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Festus Keyamo, the Delta State minister-designate, would have been completely rejected by the Senate on Monday but for President Bola Tinubu’s quick intervention when he met with the Red Chamber’s leadership.

This came as the former Minister of Labour and Employment apologised to senators for disrespecting members of the 9th National Assembly during President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the Special Public Works, SPW initiative run by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

To smooth the way for Keyamo’s clearance, the Senate President accompanied a delegation of senators, including Majority Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to the Aso Villa to meet with Tinubu about the development. When called to explain the SPW’s implementation throughout the country’s 774,000 local government areas, Keyamo was accused of insulting National Assembly members and of being corrupt.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP Abia Central), the Senate Minority Whip, raised concerns about Keyamo when he came for screening as a cabinet nominee. The NDE was given N52 billion to coordinate the SPW scheme, which was overseen by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. The plan aimed to hire 1,000 unskilled adolescents in each of the country’s 774 local government districts for three months.

Source: DAILY POST

Wale_Writes (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Wanka resigns

53 seconds ago

UN backs ECOWAS’ mediation, wants coup plotters to release Bazoum

6 mins ago

If FG Orders Me And My Boys To Go To Niger, We Will Go And Come Back Victorious; It’s Not A Boast — Asari Dokubo

10 mins ago

Don’t engage in war with Niger – Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button