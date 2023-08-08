Ministerial Screening: How Tinubu Saved Festus Keyamo From Senate’s Axe

Festus Keyamo, the Delta State minister-designate, would have been completely rejected by the Senate on Monday but for President Bola Tinubu’s quick intervention when he met with the Red Chamber’s leadership.

This came as the former Minister of Labour and Employment apologised to senators for disrespecting members of the 9th National Assembly during President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the Special Public Works, SPW initiative run by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

To smooth the way for Keyamo’s clearance, the Senate President accompanied a delegation of senators, including Majority Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to the Aso Villa to meet with Tinubu about the development. When called to explain the SPW’s implementation throughout the country’s 774,000 local government areas, Keyamo was accused of insulting National Assembly members and of being corrupt.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP Abia Central), the Senate Minority Whip, raised concerns about Keyamo when he came for screening as a cabinet nominee. The NDE was given N52 billion to coordinate the SPW scheme, which was overseen by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. The plan aimed to hire 1,000 unskilled adolescents in each of the country’s 774 local government districts for three months.

Source: DAILY POST

