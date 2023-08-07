Ministerial screening: Festus Keyamo Apologizes To Senators

Festus Keyamo (SAN), Delta State’s ministerial nominee, has finally apologized to the Senate for failing to attend before the 9th National Assembly while serving as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate screening had devolved into a raucous session on Monday, according to Vanguard, when Keyamo arrived before the legislators.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP Abia Central) raised a point of order and moved the motion.

Nwokocha demanded that Keyamo’s screening be postponed due to his previous attitude against the National Assembly as Minister.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, then called for a closed session.

He hurried to the Villa immediately after the session to visit President Bola Tinubu. The screening process then continued.

However, it was time for reconciliation, as Keyamo apologized to the Senate and revealed that the list of N52 billion Public Works scheme beneficiaries was ready for inspection.

Keyamo apologized to the Senate before being ordered to leave and go, and was then told to go and sin no more.

