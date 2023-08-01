Ministerial Screening: Check Out the 11 Ministerial Nominees Asked to “Take a Bow and Go”

As reported by VANGUARD newspaper, during the commencement of the ministerial nominee screening process on Monday by the Senate, at least three candidates encountered a delay due to apprehensions surrounding age forgery and age falsification, among other issues.

Among the 14 nominees enlisted for screening, seven, including the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, were granted the privilege of swift approval, while the screening process continued for four others.

Other nominees who were asked to take a bow and leave included notable figures such as Abubakar Momoh, a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Etsako Local Government Area in Edo State; Senator Abubakar Kyari, who previously served in both the 8th and 9th Senate and is currently the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Senator John Enoh, who was also a senator in the 8th Senate; and Abubakar Badaru, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State.

Additionally, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejeocha, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, and Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, a former member of the House of Representatives and Nigerian Ambassador to Germany since 2017, were also granted the privilege to take a bow and exit the screening process.

