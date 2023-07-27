Ministerial Post : El-Rufai, Wike, Ben Ayade Allegedly Make Tinubu Cabinet List

With the deadline for the submission of the names for ministerial Appointments expiring this weekend, The Nation paper disclosed that Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and Ben Ayade are among the names submitted to the senate this morning.

According to the Nation paper, also nominated for cabinet positions are Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) Olawale Edun, former Osun state governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Adebayo Adelabu, (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu, and Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

A closed source at the Senate revealed to The Nation paper that the President forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning. This was in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

However, the source could not confirm to The Nation paper whether the list had portfolios. He could not also confirm the number of nominees.

Meanwhile the source at the senate disclosed that the list reflected the national character and outlook of the President and the ruling party.

Source: The Nation paper.

