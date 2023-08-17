Ministerial portfolios: The list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari- Shehu Sani

A former member of the Senate who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has said that the Ministerial portfolios of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is much more balanced and fairer than that of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Sani said this in reaction to the claims made by some Nigerians on social media that the assigned ministerial portfolios favoured the Southwest more.

It should be recalled that following the release of the ministerial portfolios yesterday, one of the main talking points on social media has been the distribution of some powerful portfolios.

But taking to his Twitter handle to react, Senator Shehu Sani wrote,

“Reactions continue to trail the portfolios of the ministers.I have read where some people think that the list favoured the South West.I don’t think so.The list is much more balanced and fairer than that of Buhari.The issue is more about the peg & the hole and not crude nepotism.”

