Ministerial nominees screening: Senate confirm Wike as Minister

Photo File: Wike

The Senate has confirmed Former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike as a Minister under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government.

According to PUNCH NEWS, this was made known by the country’s Senate President, Chief Godswill Akpabio during the screening process of ministerial nominees held at Abuja lately.

However, during the screening process, Wike was not grilled with so much questions, having served as a Minister before he became the Governor of Rivers. Furthermore, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau alongside Senator Mpigi Barinada , a lawmaker from Rivers State both testified to the projects accomplished by the Former Rivers State governor.

In summary, the Senate President said: ‘ Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by Former President Goodluck Jonathan. Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him many questions ‘.

