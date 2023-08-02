Ministerial nominees screening: ‘ Bow and go is a tradition in National Assembly ‘- Senator Yari

Photo File: Yari

Nigerian lawmaker and Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator AbdulAziz Yari has disclosed that the practice of ‘ bow and go ‘ was a normal tradition in the National Assembly.

He made this known while clarifying speculations being made as regards the practice which was evident during the screening exercise of ministerial nominees for the administration of President Bola Tinubu which was organized at Abuja.

In brief, he said: ” Take a bow and go is a tradition. It is for the prominent citizens that served the country for a long time or their track record is known to every Nigerian. The National Assembly has a tradition. If you served as a Senator or an Honourable member, it is an honour to read your CV and maybe explain yourself, which they all have the record to ask you to take a bow and go. But where we need to do a thorough job for Nigerians, we will do it. We are doing our best to thoroughly interrogate the nominees “.

