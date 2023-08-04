Ministerial-nominees: INEC to conduct four by-elections for NASS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct four by-elections into National Assembly seats recently declared vacant by lawmakers nominated for ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the 2023 post-election review meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos on Friday.

Mr Yakubu explained that the four by-elections would be conducted to fill the vacant seats by two senators and two members of the House of Representatives nominated for ministerial posts from their states.

“These are Surulere I Constituency in Lagos State, Jalingo Yaransi Constituency in Taraba, Chibok State Constituency in Borno and Chifun State Constituency in Kaduna State.

“Also, there are four National Assembly seats recently declared vacant arising from the screening of the ministerial nominees that is ongoing at the national assembly,” Mr Yakubu said.

He said in all, INEC has eight by-elections, adding that the polls would also allow it to keep test-running some of the suggestions and recommendations at the post-election meeting with stakeholders.

Mr Yakubu explained that the commission would implement the suggestions made at the meeting with stakeholders to plan better for the Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi elections on November 11.

The INEC chairman said the commission also engaged with political parties, civil society organisations, media, and security agencies.

Mr Yakubu noted that the commission would use the issues and challenges raised by stakeholders to reduce the obstacle in the gubernatorial elections and by-elections coming up later in the year.

