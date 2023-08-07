Ministerial Nominees Have Classmates, The Man Who Nominated Them Has No Educational History -Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has initiated a separate legal action (Case No. 23-5099 N.D. III) in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois seeking the educational details of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Consequently, a previous case in an Illinois circuit court was withdrawn.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku highlighted the ambiguity surrounding Tinubu’s educational background, stating that, to this day, the President is yet to identify any companions from his school days.

The PDP candidate observed that the ministerial nominees of President Tinubu, who recently underwent Senate scrutiny, could readily identify classmates, even among the Senators, while Tinubu himself seems to have appeared out of nowhere.

His words: “In the last one week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university education history.”

“Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them. However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky.”

