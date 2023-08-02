Ministerial Nominees: Hannatu Musawa reveals her greatest regret as she was being screened

During the ministerial nominees’ screening on Tuesday, Hannatu Musawa expressed her deepest regret that her father, Alhaji Musa Musawa, a prominent northern politician in his time, did not live to witness her being considered for a ministerial role. He was a humble man from a rural setting in Kano State, who struggled to make ends meet and began by selling kolanut on the streets. However, through determination, courage, innovation, and hard work, he rose to prominence, even studying at Cambridge University and becoming an influential figure within the Northern Elements Progressives Union Movement.

Hannatu Musawa pledged to carry forward her father’s legacy and efforts while serving as a minister. She expressed her commitment to working tirelessly to promote the interests of the people if her nomination is approved. Her journey is deeply intertwined with the stories of two African boys, one being her father, whose inspiring journey from humble beginnings to a successful politician and a loving father motivated her deeply.

According to her, her father passed away 147 days ago, which amounts to approximately 3551 hours, before her nomination to the federal Republic of Nigeria as a ministerial candidate. Standing before the screening committee, she felt compelled to honor her father’s memory and follow in his footsteps, vowing to make him proud by continuing his work in public service and empowering others, especially his daughters. With determination and a sense of responsibility, Hannatu Musawa is determined to make a meaningful impact and serve the people of Nigeria, just as her father did during his time as a politician. She sees her ministerial role as a chance to continue her father’s vision, bringing positive change and progress to the nation and its citizens.

In her words, “My greatest regret is that hesnot alive to see his third born daughter being screened as a ministerial nominee of the federal Republic of Nigeria. “

Finally, in her heart, the legacy of Alhaji Musa Musawa lives on, and Hannatu Musawa is committed to preserving his memory and the values he instilled in his family, including the importance of public service and empowerment. As she stands before the nomination committee, she carries the weight of her father’s aspirations and is determined to honor his name through her dedicated service to the country.

Check the video (4:28)

