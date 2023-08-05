Ministerial Nominee Swap: Keyamo Returns, Shetty Replaced

The nation news reported that Former Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, is set to return to the federal cabinet, as he replaces Dr. Mariam Shetty, whose nomination was withdrawn without any given reason. The sudden change occurred when Dr. Shetty arrived at the National Assembly Complex for her screening, only to be informed of her fate.

While there was no visible reaction from Dr. Shetty, she later took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the decision, writing: “Just In. I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdrawn my ministerial nomination and replaced me with Dr Mairiga Mahmud. I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you My President!”

Meanwhile, Keyamo also shared his reaction on Twitter, praising a “miracle-working God.” With the submission of the latest ministerial nominees, the Senate began screening the 19 nominees, including former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. During his screening, Oyetola highlighted his stewardship in Osun State, emphasizing his prudent use of meager resources to achieve significant accomplishments.

Despite facing a challenging financial situation, Oyetola managed to stabilize the state’s economy, ensuring timely payment of workers’ salaries and pensions. Additionally, he oversaw the implementation of a Food Support Scheme for 30,000 vulnerable individuals in Osun State without additional federal intervention. His administration also embarked on a groundbreaking revitalization agenda for the health sector, simultaneously revitalizing 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

Source: the nation news

