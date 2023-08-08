Ministerial Nominee: Hope Uzodimma Should Have Negotiated For The South East Zone – Osita Okechukwu

According to Arise , the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu was live on the television screen and he spoke about the review of the South East ministerial nominee. He went further to say that President Bola Tinubu shouldn’t be blame too much as regard to the South East ministerial nominee.

According to Arise , it was reported that Osita Okechukwu alledgedly complained about the South East having only 5 ministerial nominee. He also said that the South East are the only geopolitical zone with 5 states, and he blamed the APC leaders of the South East.

According to Arise , the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, went further to say that the only thing he can tell President Bola Tinubu is that hatred should be reduced because it won’t lead us anywhere. He also said that one of the ingredients that fuels hatred in the country is lies, and it should stop.

According to Arise , Osita Okechukwu made a statement saying;

“The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma and Dave Umahi should have negotiated for the South East. Click Here and watch from [7:55].

Source: Arise

