Ministerial Nominee, Edun Reveals How ₦8,000 Palliative Will Be Disbursed To 12 Million Households

The ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Olawale Edun has revealed how the #8,000 palliative will be disbursed to 12 million poor households.

The Ogun-born ministerial nominee revealed how the palliative will be shared when he appeared at the upper chamber of the national assembly yesterday for his screening.

(Photo Credit – Premium Times paper)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who won the presidential election few months ago sent the list of the ministerial nominees to the Senate last week as stipulated by law.

Recall that former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had on March 17, 2023, assented to a bill mandating the incoming President and Governors to submit their nominees, within 60 days of taking oath of office.

Premium Times paper reported that Former Senate President, Mr Ahmad Lawan, in his questions to Mr Olawale Edun enquired how the nominee would supervise the distribution of N8,000 palliative to vulnerable households who do not have bank accounts, if he is opportuned to be finance minister.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting to the question, Olawale Edun said; “every recipient of the N8,000 palliative should have a biomimetic validation and without that such person will not benefit”

He added; “federal government will use biometric validation to transfer the N8,000 palliative to the identified vulnerable and low income households to cushion the hardship of the removal of petroleum subsidy.”

He explained further “that using biometric validation to make payment to the vulnerable households will help the federal government reach all the identified beneficiaries”

Source – Premium Times paper

