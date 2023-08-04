NEWS

Ministerial nomination: Tinubu adds Keyamo, replaces Maryam Shetty with Mahmoud

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed the name of Dr Mariam Shetty, from his recent ministerial nomination list after he previously nominated her

It is no longer news that Shetty was one of the people that the president nominated from Kano state

it would be recalled that the president had earlier dropped his first batch of Nominees which had twenty eight names

The nominees, however, went ahead for their screening at the national assembly

The president, however, released another batch which has nineteen people of which shetty was among. Also on the list is ex Zamfara state governor, Bello matawale and many others

However, she has now been removed from the list. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed her and replaced her with mariga Mahmud.

According to report, the president also nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

What are your thoughts on this article ?

