In a recent development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated portfolios to the ministers he handpicked for his administration, in a determined effort to guide Nigeria towards a prosperous future. The unveiled portfolio distribution showcases prominent political figures assuming crucial roles: David Umahi secures the Ministry of Works, Festus Keyamo takes on the mantle of Minister for Ation and Aerospace, and former Zamfara governor Bello Matawalle steps in as the Minister for State Defence.

Despite these strategic appointments, the Nigerian public has been swift in voicing their opinions on Tinubu’s chosen ministers and their assigned roles. Critics argue that the president has shown favoritism towards his Southwest counterparts, thereby failing to ensure equitable representation for all regions within the nation.

Notably, former Nigerian lawmaker Shehu Sani, expressing his viewpoint on Twitter, asserted that the ministerial list maintains a sense of balance and fairness, distinguishing it from previous administrations. Sani underlines that the real issue lies in the alignment of skills with responsibilities, rather than blatant nepotism. As reactions to the portfolio distribution continue, the nation awaits the unfolding impact of these appointments on Nigeria’s path to progress.

His Words:

Famsom (

)