Ministerial List:Shetty’s Name Was Removed After I Told Tinubu That I Don’t Know Who She Is- Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who doubles as the former governor of Kano State, has stated the reasons why Maryam Shetty’s name was removed from the ministerial list. Recall that a few days ago, President Bola Tinubu included Mrs. Shetty, who hails from Kano State, on the ministerial list, but her name was later removed.

In a report by the Vanguard paper, Ganduje said, “In the process of appointing ministers, the president has people who will advise him from different states and the nation at large. Also, the President has the prerogative right to appoint whoever he deems fit as minister. He is also free to consult people from the state, because they are the ones who know the people who are fit to occupy such an office. You know, in the Villa, you have people who know it all.

“So all of a sudden, we just heard the name. Since we know the President has the prerogative right to do so, and as loyalists of the president who understand democracy and know you have to exercise patience, we didn’t challenge the decision.”

The former governor further narrated how Shetty’s nomination sparked reactions on social media, noting that people made fun of her and questioned her worthiness to represent Kano State. He added, “These concerns were not raised by Ganduje, but by the masses. The president was also shown the social media reactions, and he sought my opinion.”

“Clearly, I told him, I don’t know who she is. He asked if there was a need to replace her, and I answered in the affirmative.”

Source: Vanguard paper.

