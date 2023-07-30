Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma

According to a recent article in Thisday Online, there is eager anticipation among Nigerians and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they await the response of former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, regarding his potential acceptance of a ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This development has generated significant interest due to Wike’s previous track record of openly criticizing the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to an undisclosed source from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are rumors circulating that Governor Wike is considering defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Furthermore, this source claims that not only Wike but also the four other members of the G-5 group are contemplating joining the APC, unless there is a chance that the presidential election might be nullified by the Tribunal.

According to an informant, we have been made aware of the ongoing schemes orchestrated by certain individuals affiliated with the Integrity Group. It has come to our attention that the G-5, although inclined towards defecting to the APC, are currently facing a single hindrance preventing them from doing so. Nevertheless, their desire to join the APC remains evident, particularly due to their anticipation of the presidential election being nullified. To buy themselves more time, the Integrity Group has decided to postpone their alliance with Wike’s All Progressives Congress until the current leadership of the party has undergone thorough scrutiny and examination.

