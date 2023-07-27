NEWS

Ministerial List: Wike And El Rufai Allegedly On The Ministerial Nominee List

According to Vanguard, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has send the list of the alledged nominee. Check out the below names;

Nasir El-Rufia – Immediate past Kaduna State governor.

Dele Alake – Current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Adegboyega Oyetola – Former governor of Osun State.

Nyesom Wike – Immediate past governor of Rivers state.

Adebayo Adelabu – Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN

Beta Edu – was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of AP.

According to Vanguard, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has kept Nigerians guessing as different purported ministerial list have been circulating online. Nigerians are eager to know the names of the ministerial nominee and it has triggered a lot of controversial comments on social media.

According to Vanguard, multiple sources told Vanguard that President Bola Tinubu will send the list to the senate soon. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Vanguard

Kellyblog
)

