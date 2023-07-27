Ministerial List: Wike And El Rufai Allegedly On The Ministerial Nominee List

According to Vanguard, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has send the list of the alledged nominee. Check out the below names;

Nasir El-Rufia – Immediate past Kaduna State governor.

Dele Alake – Current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Adegboyega Oyetola – Former governor of Osun State.

Nyesom Wike – Immediate past governor of Rivers state.

Adebayo Adelabu – Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN

Beta Edu – was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of AP.

Source: Vanguard

