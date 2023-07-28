Ministerial List: Why Tinubu Delayed Kano Lagos, 9 Other States

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this morning, it was reported that a top source in the All Progressives Congress APC, while speaking with Trust correspondent, has revealed the reason Tinubu has not nominated any minister to represent Lagos State.

The omission of Kano State from the list of 28 ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Thursday might be linked to uncertainties surrounding Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former governor of the state. Reports suggest that Ganduje was Tinubu’s preferred candidate from the North-West zone.

The Daily Trust, quoting an anonymous top source, revealed that there were two possible reasons for Tinubu’s decision to leave out Kano State from the list. Firstly, it is believed that the post-election relationship between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as the resignation of former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, which created a vacuum, contributed to this exclusion.

The source explained, “Tinubu omitted Kano State for two main reasons. Shortly after Abdullahi Adamu resigned as the national chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had favored Abdullahi Ganduje as his potential successor. Many of us believe that this could be the reason for Ganduje’s absence in the ministerial list sent to the National Assembly.”

Furthermore, the source mentioned another factor, stating, “There is also the matter of the election petition tribunal. Tinubu desires influential figures in the states, not only in Kano but also across the country, so that in case of a presidential election rerun, they would be able to secure votes for him.”

It seems that Tinubu’s decision to withhold any ministerial nomination for Lagos State and to exclude Kano State from the list might be connected to political dynamics and alliances within the party.

Source: Daily Trust paper

