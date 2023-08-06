Ministerial List: Why President Tinubu Withdrew My Nomination — Maryam Shetty

After President Bola Tinubu removed her name from the list of ministerial nominees, Dr. Maryam Shetty blamed the act on life and its typical unpredictability, saying she bore no ill will against anyone, According to Vanguard.

She said that the appointment is a confirmation of her ability and a sign of the country’s willingness to appoint young women to the most traditional positions.

Kano State Shetty, whose appointment was canceled and replaced by Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said this yesterday in a statement.

At press time, there was no reason to replace his name with that of Mahmoud, who is also from Kano.

However, Shetty said she does not see the development as a setback. Her words: “I found myself at the center of a pivotal moment in the Nigerian political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chose me as a ministerial candidate in a move that brought me immense honor. Coming from the traditional conservative areas of northern Nigeria, this was an important step towards more inclusive national representation.

“The sheer joy and pride I felt at my meeting was indescribable. It was an affirmation of my abilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation is ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, may be in positions of influence and power. ” However, life led to the fact that his unpredictability withdrew from my candidacy. This may sound like a setback to some, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, and I believe that He gives power as He wills, when He wills. His plans are always better than ours.

Source; Vanguard

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this news

Micheal10 (

)