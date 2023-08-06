NEWS

Ministerial List: Why President Tinubu Withdrew My Nomination — Maryam Shetty

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Dr. Maryam Shetty reportedly blamed President Bola Tinubu for deleting her name from the list of candidates for cabinet positions and claimed she had no grudges towards anyone, according to Vanguard.

She claims that both her skill and the nation’s willingness to nominate young women for the most traditional positions are evidenced by the choice.

This was said in a statement issued yesterday by Kano State Shetty, whose appointment was revoked and Dr. Mariya Mahmoud was appointed in its place.

There was no reason, at the time of publication, for him to adopt Mahmoud’s, another Kano native.

Shetty clarified that she does not consider the development to be a setback. In her own words, “I found myself at the center of a crucial period in Nigerian politics. My selection as a ministerial candidate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a great honor for me. This was a significant step toward more inclusive national representation coming from the traditionally conservative regions of northern Nigeria.

“At my encounter, I experienced an unfathomable sense of pure delight and pride. It served as a validation of my skills, an acknowledgment of my vision, and a signal that our wonderful nation is prepared to accept a future in which young women like me, even from the most conservative regions of Nigeria, may hold positions of influence and power. 

Tarifree (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

7 mins ago

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:What LP’ll Do After Tribunal Judge If We Lose- Ifoh, party’s scribe, Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

9 mins ago

Tribunal: These Petitions Lack Merit And Are Poorly Presented – Adewole Adebayo

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button