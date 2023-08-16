Ministerial list: ‘ Tinubu making changes, set to inaugurate appointees ‘- APC Chieftain, Onilu

Mr. Lanre Issa – Onilu, a Former National Director of Publicity for the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate the ministerial appointees for his administration.

Photo File: Tinubu

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he made this known during an interview held of recent, noting that the President was making certain changes before he finally appoint the ministers into office.

He said: ‘ We need to ensure that we lay a solid foundation even for the cabinet to come in and take off. This is a new government and Asiwaju is a technocrat; if you bring someone to work with you, you must have a job description for the person. They are going to be inaugurated on Monday. We have ministries but the president might have his ideas on how the ministries should work. He might want to tinker with the existing structure and he needs to prepare the bed before asking someone to come and lay on it ‘.

