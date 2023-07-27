Ministerial List: Tinubu Harvests ‘PDP Old Boys’ As Ministers

The Nigerian Senate has unveiled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s long-awaited ministerial list, which has sent shockwaves across the country’s political landscape.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio unveiled a list of 28 ministerial nominations on Thursday, and several of them were formerly members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), much to the astonishment of political watchers. Many of the nominees have a history of holding key roles in the PDP, having served as governors or ministers during the party’s control at the national level.

The following PDP ‘old boys’ made the list:

Nyesom Wike

Wike is the immediate former Governor of Rivers State. He ran for the PDP presidential ticket but lost to Atiku Abubakar, which pitted him against his party. Wike was suspected of working against his party during the Rivers presidential election in 2023, which was won by Bola Tinubu of APC. Tinubu received 231,593 votes in the end, while Obi received 175,555 votes.

Many people were not surprised by the participation of Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party who worked against his party during the 2023 presidential race. However, it is unclear whether Wike will stay a member of the PDP while serving as a minister in the opposition party’s administration or if he will defect.

Nasir El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, was a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. El-Rufai served as the FCT Minister and he was a super minister under Obasanjo.

Dave Umahi

Dave Umadi served as governor of Ebonyi State on the PDP platform until November 2020, when he publicly defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Onyejeocha Nkeiru

Onyejocha was initially elected to represent the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, then Nigeria’s ruling party. She defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2018 after being pressured by her former party leaders to abandon her bid for re-election to the House.

Enoh John

Senator Enoh served as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River Central before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017.

Source: DAILY POST

