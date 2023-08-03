NEWS

Ministerial List: The Nation Was Kept Waiting For The Coming Of Miracle Working Technocrats- Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator, politician and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has the nation was kept waiting for the coming of the miracle working technocrats (Minister nominees).

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known following the the released of first and second batches of Ministerial lists for Senate confirmation.

” The nation was kept waiting for the coming miracle working technocrats…” Said, Senator Sani.

According to the former federal lawmaker, some people climbed the trees, some mounted the roof tops and while some stood on the peak of the Rock to behold the coming Ministers.

“Something climbed the trees, some mounted the roof tops and some stood on the peak of the rock… and behold these are the technocrats.”Senator Shehu Sani added.

What are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above and your expectations of the coming Tinubu’s technocrats (Ministers)?

Ijoyemedia. (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If The Chaos Gets Out Of Hand Like In Lybia People From Niger Will Troop In As Refugees-Obi’s Lawyer

1 min ago

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour Congress Threatens Nationwide Strike If Tinubu Government Fails To Withdraw Court Summons Against Its Leaders

7 mins ago

Governor names 47 media aides

23 mins ago

“They Say The Dollar Is Going Up, Is Tinubu Manufacturing Dollar?” – Ayo Fayose Asks

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button