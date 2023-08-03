Ministerial List: The Nation Was Kept Waiting For The Coming Of Miracle Working Technocrats- Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator, politician and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has the nation was kept waiting for the coming of the miracle working technocrats (Minister nominees).

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known following the the released of first and second batches of Ministerial lists for Senate confirmation.

” The nation was kept waiting for the coming miracle working technocrats…” Said, Senator Sani.

According to the former federal lawmaker, some people climbed the trees, some mounted the roof tops and while some stood on the peak of the Rock to behold the coming Ministers.

"Something climbed the trees, some mounted the roof tops and some stood on the peak of the rock… and behold these are the technocrats."Senator Shehu Sani added.

What are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above and your expectations of the coming Tinubu’s technocrats (Ministers)?

