Ministerial List: “Some of the people on that list are people that have issues with EFCC–Benjamin Oyamendan

In an interview with Arise TV , Benjamin Oyamendan, the Labour Party’s governorship aspirant in Edo State, shared his reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees. He expressed his view that the list appears to be more of a compensation list rather than a true ministerial selection.

According to Oyamendan, the list primarily comprises individuals who have held prominent positions in the past, such as former governors of various states. Furthermore, he pointed out that some of these nominees have had encounters with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The aspirant expressed disappointment that the list overlooks the inclusion of Nigerian youths, who he believes should be actively involved in addressing the nation’s issues. He emphasized that if the country truly wants to tackle its challenges effectively, it must first prioritize and address the concerns and needs of the younger generation.

Oyamendan further emphasized that the absence of fresh faces and the focus on individuals with previous political experiences do not align with his vision of a diverse and inclusive government. He believes that appointing individuals who have faced EFCC scrutiny might send the wrong message and undermine the government’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability.

In his words: “I don’t see it as a ministerial list, I see it as a compensation list because everyone on that list are the people that we have been seeing before and most of them are ex governors of the states. And some of them have issues with the Economy Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). I am sad because the Nigerian youths are not being involved on that list and if you want to address the issues of this nation you have to first address the issues of Youths.”

Despite his reservations about the list, Oyamendan hopes that the government will reconsider its approach and give due consideration to the aspirations and representation of Nigerian youths in critical decision-making roles, ensuring a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to governance.

(Watch the video from 0:40)

Parrot (

)