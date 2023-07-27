Ministerial List: Senate Holds Closed-Door Session Amid Anxiety

According to Thisday Live, the Senate has gone into a closed-door session. People across the country are growing increasingly anxious as the announcement of the ministerial list continues to be delayed.

With the Senate headed by Senator Godswill Akpabio now in a closed-door session, speculation is rife about the reasons behind the delay and the possible contents of the list.

As the meeting progresses, senators are expected to discuss not only their annual vacation but also the timing of the screening process for the ministerial nominees.

The uncertainty surrounding the unveiling of the list has left many questioning the intentions of President Tinubu and the potential implications for the nation.

With pressing national issues at hand, such as the struggling economy and rising security concerns, the need for a competent and effective team of ministers is paramount.

However, this delay has only heightened tension and apprehension among the populace, exacerbating concerns about the government’s ability to address pressing matters.

Many are impatiently waiting for the ministerial list to be made public, hoping it will bring some clarity and reassurance about the country’s future direction.

In the meantime, some important decisions are being made behind closed doors. The nation awaits an official statement and hopes that this delay is only a minor setback rather than a reflection of deeper uncertainties within the government.

Temmyabbe (

)