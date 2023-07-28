Ministerial list: Senate Fixes Date To Screen Tinubu’s Nominees

The Senate has said that it will start the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees proposed by President Bola Tinubu on Monday. Sen. Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti), the spokesperson of the Senate, made this known while speaking with journalists after the list of the nominees was read in the upper chamber on Thursday. Adaramodu also revealed that though the Senate wasn’t supposed to sit on Mondays, but due to the importance attached to the national assignment, “we’ve suspended all our rules for them to commence the exercise next Monday.

He assured that the screening would be thorough because the lawmakers were very much aware of the high expectations of those who would assist President Bola Tinubu in fulfillment of his mandate and the constitution. The Senate is going to examine the character, personality, the experiences, the background of every nominee and we believe at the end of it, Nigerians will not be disappointed.

Eleven states of the federation will have to wait as President Bola Tinubu forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to the Senate for screening and confirmation. The constitution requires that at least a minister comes from each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The states that have to wait are Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, and Zamfara. President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday received the long-awaited ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu, thereby putting an end to weeks of anxiety and speculations about who would make the list.This is just as indications emerged that the President will create new ministries and form his full cabinet in two weeks. Speaking shortly after the names of 28 nominees sent to the federal lawmakers were read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately. The submission of ministerial nominees is in line with the constitutional provision stipulating that the president has from the date he is sworn in, a 60-day window to appoint ministers.

According to the ministerial list read by the senate president, the nominees include former governors, economists, health experts, lawyers and allies of Mr Tinubu.

