Ministerial list: ‘ President Tinubu getting it wrong with the people he picked ‘- NNPP’s Oguntoyinbo

Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, a Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has shown disappointment over the ministerial nominees selected by President Bola Tinubu for his administration.

He made this known while reacting to the ministerial list submitted by the President, further explaining that President Tinubu ought to nominate young and new political stakeholders as those he selected had been in government for a long period of time.

In brief, he said: ‘ The recycling of old politicians in Tinubu’s cabinet is a disappointment, we are expecting young and energetic Nigerians as Ministers. Nigerians at this time need committed and highly resourceful youths not recycling of old and bemused politicians, most of whom did nothing tangible in the States they ruled for Eight (8) years. President Tinubu is getting it wrong with the calibre of people he has picked to work with. Most of the Ministerial nominees have been in government since 1999 ‘.

