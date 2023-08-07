Ministerial List: Okechukwu Blasts Uzodinma For Failing To Negotiate Favourably For The South-East

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has said that Nigerians should not blame president Bola Tinubu too much over the inability of the South-East to get more than five ministers in the ministerial nominee list of Bola Tinubu.

According to Osita Okechukwu, Hope Uzodinma is the leader of the governor’s forum and it was expected that he will use his influence to negotiate with Bola Tinubu to give the South-East more ministerial seats in his cabinet.

According to Osita Okechukwu, during the period when the ministerial list was being prepared, Hope Uzodinma was not in Imo State as he was seen regularly in Abuja. Osita Okechukwu stated that Hope Uzodinma had access to the president but he failed to make a case for the South-East.

Osita Okechukwu noted that the expectation was for Hope Uzodinma to negotiate for the good of the South-East and not for his personal preferences.

