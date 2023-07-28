Ministerial list: New ministries may be created, says Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu’s administration may create new ministries from the ones it already has, according to Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff, who spoke on Thursday in Abuja.

The ministerial list was submitted yesterday after being read to the National Assembly by Gbajabiamila, according to The Punch.

The letter with the list and a request for approval was filed by the president’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who also promised to send the names of further nominees “in the coming days.”

To let you know about new, formerly freestanding ministries, Mr. President intends to divide portfolios or reorganize the ministries. So, the process continues.

Gbajabiamila claims that the President personally interviewed and selected each nominee.

He noted that this was just the first stage of selecting a cabinet for the government and that the assembly would receive 13 names in the second phase.

According to the chief of staff, the president chose to adhere to tradition by forgoing including the nominees’ portfolios in the letter to the Senate to give time for evaluations.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)